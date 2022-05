Delegates at the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s 2022 Convention elected Honolulu attorney Dennis W. Jung as the 2022-2024 Chair. Jung is a graduate of Pitzer College, and also holds a Master of Arts in political science, a Master of Business Administration, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He previously worked as a Deputy Public Defender for the State of Hawaiʻi, and has practiced criminal law, immigration law and personal injury litigation.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 HOURS AGO