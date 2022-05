All 3 Lapeer pitchers combined to beat Montrose in game 2. Senior Riley Hoover came in the 5th to close out the game and earn the victory. She didn’t allow any runs. Lapeer scored 4 runs in the top of 7th inning to secure the victory. Megan Alexander led the team going 3 for 4 with 3 rbis. Savana Ludeman and Coralee Stevens each added a double and rbi for Lapeer.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO