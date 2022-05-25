ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, MN

Kem Black

By Wing Bain Funeral Home
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Kem Black, age 64, of Sacred Heart, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Granite Falls Hospital....

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

willmarradio.com

Karen Sell

Karen June Sell, 82, of Willmar, died Thursday, May 26th at Carris Health Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 1st at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. The burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Memorial Day Dinner (take out also available)

What: Memorial Day Dinner (take out also available) Where: Crow River Lutheran Church by Belgrade (4 miles south of Belgrade) Serving: meatballs, mashed potatoes & gravy, cole slaw, vegetables, dinner roll, dessert and beverage. Adults; $10.00, 5-12 years: $5.00, under 5: free. A Thrivent Project: proceeds will go towards the...
BELGRADE, MN
willmarradio.com

Works Over Water with Q102!

It's the biggest fireworks show in the area—“Works Over Water”. Saturday, June 25th at 10 pm during Willmar Fests, find your favorite spot around Foot Lake or Robbins Island after the Little Crow Ski Show. Be sure to tune your radio to 102.5 Q102 for the musical soundtrack.
willmarradio.com

Valdez murder trial goes to jury in Olivia

(Olivia MN-) Closing arguments took place yesterday morning in a Renville County murder case, and went to the jury in the afternoon. 27-year-old Julian Valdez is charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder for the August 5th 2021 shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez at Valdez' Renville home. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. The trial in Olivia began on Monday.
OLIVIA, MN
Granite Falls, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Granite Falls, MN
City
Sacred Heart, MN
willmarradio.com

No Wake Zones Continue on Stearns County Lakes

(St. Cloud, MN)—The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters that water levels throughout Stearns County have dropped, but at different rates on individual lakes. The current emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. No wake restrictions for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria, and Lake Louisa are also still in effect within 300 feet of the shore. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, and Two Rivers. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public’s assistance in following these restrictions and to be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Front Line Foundation sending death benefit grant to family of Ryan Erickson

(Blomkest, MN) -- The family of fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson is receiving a grant from the Front Line Foundation. The organization is providing a 20-thousand-dollar death benefit to families of Minnesota first responders who die in the line of duty this year. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian to monitor severe storms May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Erickson was a 45-year veteran of the fire department and its former chief. Flags were lowered in his honor on the day of his funeral last week.
BLOMKEST, MN
willmarradio.com

Country Stop project

Safety signs to go up at Country Stop intersection in New London. (New London MN-) MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning s…
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County Jury Finds Man Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

(Olivia, MN)- The Julian Valdez trial in Olivia is over with a conviction of guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree murder. Valdez, 27, was accused in the shooting death of 31 year-old Pablo Gutierrez in August of 2021. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. The jury trial began Friday morning and a verdict was reached in under three hours according to Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom. Valdez will be sentenced on July 20th at the Renville County Courthouse. Valdez is facing up to 15 years in prison.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Safety signs to go up at Country Stop intersection in New London

(New London MN-) MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning signs at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London. These flashing signs will alert drivers of traffic approaching the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The intent of the warning signs is to alert drivers of approaching traffic, impacting a driver’s reaction time in the event they need to brake, which should decrease the number and severity of crashes at the intersection. The intersection warning signs, will be installed approximately 1,000 feet from the intersection.
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 10:07AM CDT until June 02 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .River levels will slowly fall back through the weekend and into next week. Chances for thunderstorms during the same time frame could cause local rises, however widespread rainfall is not.
MORTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 1:33AM CDT by NWS

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, eastern Swift and northwestern Kandiyohi Counties through 200 AM CDT... At 133 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Murdock, or 18 miles west of Willmar, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
WILLMAR, MN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
willmarradio.com

CVEC fined by MPCA for storage tank construction

(Benson MN-) According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation, Chippewa Valley Ethanol Co., LLLP, constructed and installed a 200,000 gallon ethanol storage tank in November 2021 without required MPCA review and approval. The permit violations occurred at the company’s ethanol production facility near Benson, Minn. The...
BENSON, MN

Comments / 0

