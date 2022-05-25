(St. Cloud, MN)—The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters that water levels throughout Stearns County have dropped, but at different rates on individual lakes. The current emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. No wake restrictions for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria, and Lake Louisa are also still in effect within 300 feet of the shore. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, and Two Rivers. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public’s assistance in following these restrictions and to be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO