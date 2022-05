MIDLAND, MI — Two men were no worse for wear after taking a boat over the Dow Dam on the Tittabawassee River. About 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Midland firefighters responded to a report of two men having gone over the dam. One crew brought the department’s water rescue boat and equipment as others went right to the site to begin rescue efforts.

