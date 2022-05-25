COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co, May 25

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
A quarantine has been established in a portion of Malheur County, Oregon, to guard against bird flu spread. (Les Zaitz/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A new poultry quarantine has been declared in eastern Oregon after avian flu was detected across the border in Idaho. The U.S. Department of Agriculture imposed the regional...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
It’s been over two months since Oregon closed its emergency rent assistance program. In that time, safety nets for renters have continued to disappear, leaving hundreds of renters even more susceptible to eviction. Since the beginning of the year, the number of evictions filings have crept closer to monthly...
Lane County has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Over the last two weeks, Public Health officials report triple digit case counts per day. And an uptick in hospitalizations has moved the county back into the “medium” risk category. Spokesperson Jason Davis said, how these increases impact...
Your browser does not support the audio element. A federal inspection of Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus found issues relating to patient care and mismanagement. The facility is now facing threats of decertification if it remains noncompliant by Aug. 3. The state-run facility has already submitted its proposal of changes which include more training for staff and monthly drills. Joining us is senior reporter for the Lund Report, Ben Botkin. He shares details of the investigation and helps explain what decertification could mean for this institution.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago. The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday. That’s higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor are all former lawmakers, so voters can look at their voting histories to learn where they stand on important issues. Independent candidate Betsy Johnson’s history of steadfast opposition to gun control proposals came up this week, after Johnson reacted to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and two faculty members dead.
Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […]
The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
For the first time since 1980, Oregonians have voted out a sitting member of Congress in a primary. Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive Democrat from central Oregon, successfully ended the congressional career of Kurt Schrader, a moderate Democrat from Canby, beating the seven-term congressman in the Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District. Whether she’ll end up replacing him in Washington, D.C., will be decided in the general election.
Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
A Whitman County resident contracted salmonella linked to a nationwide outbreak involving peanut butter. The Washington State Department of Health is working with local and federal public officials to investigate the confirmed case, according to a Wednesday morning DOH news release. The outbreak spans at least 11 other states. The...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
Organizers behind the "Greater Idaho" movement have announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as “Phase 1” of the project that seeks to make a large portion of Oregon part of Idaho. The proposed map now only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho after...
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in Portland on Friday he will continue to press for "common-sense gun legislation" to keep children safe and reduce the level of gun-related violence in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The post Wyden pushes for ‘common sense gun’ legislation; Kollie believes no laws could legislate morality appeared first on KTVZ.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
Comments / 0