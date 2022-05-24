ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

My So-Called Band — Visions Summer Concert Series

By Doug Mosher
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://broomearenaforum.com/index.php/events-tickets/events/visions-summer-concert-series-presents-my-so-called-band/. Location: We will close down Stuart Street in front of the Arena and transform the front entry into an outdoor patio. In the event of inclement weather, we...

1360binghamton.com

Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
14850.com

Together Again! Ithaca Festival announces 2022 artist and schedule

The Ithaca Festival has announced the 2022 Festival Artist, and revealed this year’s artwork and schedule of events. Festival Artist Heather Williams incorporated hands, flower, waterfall, musicians, dancers, and art, crafts, and food tents into her heart-shaped arboreal design. The design will be available on t-shirts and buttons throughout the Ithaca Festival weekend.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

Annual South Side Photo Walk Returns June 19

Summer Photo Contest continues, two Photo Meetups planned. Board members and staff at The Stand look forward to bringing back the annual South Side Photo Walk. This event continued to grow each year, until being re-imagined due to COVID-19. The pandemic forced us to rethink this annual community engagement event...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Byrne Dairy announces two new ‘Bigwich’ flavors

Byrne Dairy is excited to announce the launch of two new Bigwich flavors—Raspberry and Cocoa-Nilla. The two new varieties join the Vanilla Bigwich and can be purchased at all Byrne Dairy & Deli locations across Central New York. The Bigwich boasts two freshly baked cookies and 3 times more...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Flagship store to open Friday in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
FL Radio Group

Carol Baldwin Dead at 92-Years Old

Carol Baldwin, the founder of the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, and mother to actors Alec, Stephen, Billy and Daniel Baldwin, has died at 92. Carol Baldwin lived in Syracuse and besides raising millions of dollars for cancer research. She is also remembered for appearing in Wegmans grocery store TV commercials-
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Laci’s Tapas Bar to reopen under new ownership but with familiar faces

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laci’s Tapas Bar, a beloved restaurant in the Hawley Green neighborhood of Syracuse that permanently closed at the height of the pandemic, will reopen under new ownership. DeWitt dermatologist Brian Raphael and his wife Michal have purchased the restaurant concept and real estate from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
localsyr.com

Hot summers becoming more frequent in Syracuse

NOAA last September released data showing the Summer of 2021 in the United States was tied with 1936 for the hottest on record. When debating our changing climate, people will point out that it has been hot during Summers in the past, in particular in the 1930s. After all, Syracuse’s warmest temperature, 102 degrees, was set in July of that year.
SYRACUSE, NY

