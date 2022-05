After more than two years, it’s still anyone’s guess as to when the semiconductor chip shortage might end. Over the past few months, predictions have come from the U.S. Department of Commerce, which expected it to last at least six more months as of January, new car buyers, who believe it will endure through the end of the year, and Volkswagen’s finance chief, Arno Antlitz, who thinks the crisis will last into 2024. Last December, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that he believed the chip shortage will begin to ease at some point in 2023, and he reiterated that belief at the automaker’s 2022 shareholder’s meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO