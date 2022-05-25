ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL sets dates for 2022 roster cuts

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
We have an official date as to when the Carolina Panthers will have their 53-man roster ready for the 2022 regular season.

As first reported by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, league owners have set the schedule for this offseason’s string of roster cuts. Per usual, teams can carry up to 90 players through the summer, and will start downsizing their roster during the preseason slate.

The first reduction will come by Aug. 16, after the first weekend of exhibition play. Teams must get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on that Tuesday.

That’ll be followed by the second and third waves on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, respectively, when rosters must go from 85 to 80 and then 80 to 53.

For Carolina, that final process will begin to materialize on the back of their last preseason game on Aug. 26. That contest will see head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers host the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

