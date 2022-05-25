Wilsonville Performance Series returns in June, July

The showcase will include poets, songwriters, a mariachi band, a Folklorico group and a play

Kicking off with a show during the Wilsonville Festival of the Arts, the Wilsonville Performance Series — hosted by the Wilsonville Arts and Culture Council — is returning to Meridian United Church of Christ in town for shows June 4 and July 15-16.

At 7:30 p.m. June 4, songwriters Stephen Cohen, Joaquin Lopez, Stephanie Strange and Michele Van Kleef (Wilsonville native) and poets Merridawn Duckler, V Falcón Vázquez and Alberto Moreno will showcase their talents at the church.

Then, on Blues night 7:30 p.m. July 15, the Norman Sylvester Band and the LaRhonda Steele Band will grace the stage. July 16 will feature Mariachi Viva Mexico and Grupo Folklórico de Colores at 10 a.m. while WilsonvilleSTAGE will deliver a pandemic-inspired comedy at 3 p.m. and acoustic guitarists Mark Hanson, Terry Robb and Doug Smith will entertain the audience at 7:30 p.m.

Arts and culture council organizer Christopher Shotola-Hardt noted that there are few opportunities for Wilsonville residents to experience live performances from professional artists in town throughout the year and felt that locals should seize this opportunity to do so.

"All the songwriters and poets are award winning and have incredible reputations. Several of the acts will be bilingual, speak Spanish and English. We're thrilled to have this caliber of artists and some top-shelf talent," Shotola-Hardt said.

The performances will be available to watch in person and will also be recorded for public viewing online. For more information, visit wilsonvillearts.org .