ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

North Clackamas: Nothing more important than school safety

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0WMJ_0fqApIbD00 Superintendent Shay James: Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event.

Following another mass shooting at an American school, North Clackamas Superintendent Shay James wrote her "heart was saddened" in a letter to families in the school district.

"As a parent, nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of my children," James wrote. "As superintendent, the health and safety of all our students is the top priority of mine and the district. Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event."

On May 24, an 18-year-old suspect entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. More children and adults were injured in the attack, and some remain in critical condition.

James encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their students about their feelings and questions.

"When instances like this happen in the nation, it can cause concern and raise questions for parents and for students alike," James wrote. "Sometimes just listening to their concerns provides comfort and security."

North Clackamas schools shared a website link to find tips on how to talk to your student about the event in Texas.

NCSD's safety protocols remain in place in each school. Various resources to provide students and staff the ability to cultivate a safe school climate are listed at nclack.k12.or.us/district/page/emergency-management.

Potential threats should be immediately reported to school staff, police or the 24-hour anonymous SafeOregon tip line at 844-472-3367.

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

Senseless gun violence has endured too long

Oregon's Latino Leadership Network expresses support for the Uvalde, Texas, victimsPODER would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families, teachers, and classmates that were affected during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on May 24 which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers with many more injured. It is a reminder of the senseless act of gun violence that the U.S. has endured far too many times, where thoughts and prayers aren't merely enough. We also can't ignore that oftentimes these acts of violence are plagued by the worldwide illness that is mental health. Uvalde sits...
UVALDE, TX
KXL

Student With Gun Arrested At Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Heritage High School is in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center after staff found a gun in their backpack. The boy told police he had no intention of hurting himself or anyone else. Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd sent the following message:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Clackamas, OR
Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Clackamas, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
hh-today.com

Homeless camps on Albany paths: An update

The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#American School#School Climate#Health And Safety#Robb Elementary#Ncsd
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PPB: 10 shot in 24 hours

Shootings include a fatality, a woman shot asleep in her bed, woundings and homeless camps.Ten people were shot in a 24 hour period in Portland on Friday, May, and Saturday, May 29. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shootings included a fatality and a woman hit by a random bullet inside her home. The identifies of the victims were not immediately released. The bureau is asking the public to help solve the cases. Here is the list released by the bureau. Details are limited while the cases are in the early stages of investigation. Information is tentative and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Community supports family of Beaverton 13-year-old

Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li died in what police say was a homicide. Her GoFundMe has reached $45,000. The family of 13-year-old Milana Li, who was found dead in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Rstay Hofman, a close friend...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
The Portland Mercury

Am I in a cult?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The organization itself isn't religious, they hardly ever even mention God or other spiritual ideas but given their relative amount power in a certain community, I'm afraid leaving them or breaking off contact could harm me at least financially if not also socially and maybe even physically.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland middle school teacher to sue PPS for retaliation, discrimination

Bryan Chu, Harriet Tubman teacher placed on leave, says he faced blowback for speaking out against racism and failures of PPSUPDATED: 11:43 a.m., May 28 A Portland middle school teacher at the center of a personnel investigation is pursuing legal action against Portland Public Schools. An attorney for Bryan Chu, a social studies teacher at Harriet Tubman Middle School, sent a tort claim notice to PPS on Chu's behalf on May 9, alleging retaliation, hostile work environment, and a racist work culture that led to him being temporarily ousted for being a whistleblower. A tort claim notice is required...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy