ALABASTER – A wreck that backed up traffic for miles on Thursday afternoon, May 26, has claimed the life of a Tennessee man. Stanley B. Williams, 72, was killed when his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck two different cars. The motorcycle first struck a 57-year-old driving a 2016 Toyota Camry from Indiana and an 80-year-old driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe from Montgomery.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO