Stephenville, TX

Texans postseason run ends in gut-wrenching 6-4 defeat to UNLV at NISC tournament

By jhorton
theflashtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS – A storybook ride to the Division I postseason stage came to an end for Tarleton on Tuesday at TC Colorado Field. The Texans fell 6-4 to UNLV in an elimination game at the National Invitational Softball Championship. The defeat signifies the conclusion of the 2021-22...

theflashtoday.com

brproud.com

Utah football star running back Ty Jordan dies in accidental shooting

DENTON, Texas – (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah superstar football player, freshman running back Ty Jordan, has died. The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year allegedly died overnight in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. Jordan was 19 years old. According to...
universitystar.com

Head coach Plunkett retires after 19 years

With over 150 career wins as the women's tennis head coach Tory Plunkett is retiring after nearly 20 years at Texas State. “I think it's time for me to give that opportunity to somebody who's possibly you know a little younger and has new ideas,” Plunkett said. “It's time for me to pass the torch and move on.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
theflashtoday.com

Dr. Kayla Peak Named Dean of Tarleton School of Kinesiology

STEPHENVILLE — Kayla Peak, EdD, has been named Dean of Tarleton State University’s School of Kinesiology, effective June 15, pending approval by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The nationally recognized school will join the School of Nursing and the inaugural School of Health and Service...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
commercialintegrator.com

Silicon Valley Sizzle Arrives in Houston

For Spring, Texas-based i.e.SmartSystems, there is a simple credo to live and do business by: “Each project yields a long-term customer.” That customer commitment has served the design-build integrator remarkably well ever since Doug and Gary Colvin founded the business in 2000. Originally a structured-cabling specialist, i.e.SmartSystems branched...
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Stop The Spread Of Invasive Species

AUSTIN – With Memorial Day and summertime quickly approaching, Texans will be getting out on the water. Now more than ever, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urge boaters and paddlers who enjoy water recreation this summer to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species that threaten Texas lakes.
AUSTIN, TX
wdayradionow.com

Texas Governor asked to skip NRA Meeting

(Houston, TX) -- The governor of Texas is being asked not to attend Friday's National Rifle Association's meeting. The NAACP sent Greg Abbott a letter Wednesday night, saying his presence would send a message that guns are more important than the lives they take. The NRA expressed "deepest sympathies" to...
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle wreck led to the closure of NB lanes of Gulf Fwy in Texas City (Texas City, TX)

Multi-vehicle wreck led to the closure of NB lanes of Gulf Fwy in Texas City (Texas City, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities reported that all the northbound lanes of the Gulf freeway were shut down following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Texas City. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of the Gulf Freeway at FM 1765 [...]
TEXAS CITY, TX
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
KHOU

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate

HOUSTON — Protestors returned to Downtown Houston for day two of the NRA convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Law enforcement broke up multiple arguments between opposing sides, including members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Members of the Proud Boys, which is designated as a...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Most Texas Republican Politicians Avoided the NRA Convention in Houston. But Democrats Poured In.

The protesters carried bullhorns, loudspeakers, and drums. They carried homemade signs: “Ban Assault Weapons Now,” “Protect the Born,” “The Gun Lobby Is Killing Americans,” “F— Your Guns.” They carried pictures of the nineteen children murdered in Uvalde on Tuesday and lists of past school massacres. They carried campaign signs and voter registration forms. The thousands of protesters who gathered Friday afternoon at Discovery Green, outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston—which was hosting the National Rifle Association’s annual convention—were in no way violent, but they were done being polite.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Inside the Oldest, Largest Independent Comic Book Store in Texas

A brilliant blue building has stood watch over Houston for over 45 years, and today it’s the largest and oldest privately owned comic book store in the state. Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore is a purveyor of half a million comic books and collectibles. From DC to Marvel, every universe is represented, making this the perfect paradise for comic-book lovers everywhere. Heck—even the store’s legal documents are comics.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
HOUSTON, TX
fox40jackson.com

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention

“American Pie” singer Don McLean will not be performing at this year’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston Friday. McLean told Fox News Digital his performance would be “disrespectful” and “hurtful” after the recent tragic events of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX

