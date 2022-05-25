ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Plan Ahead for Major Construction at SAN Terminal 1 in Early June

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJHbb_0fqAQm3o00
Curbside view of Terminal One at the San Diego International Airport

Major construction is on the way for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 beginning June 5 and extending through the end of 2024, prompting officials to urge passengers to plan ahead for getting to and from the terminal.

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot will close to incoming traffic on June 5 and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

“We expect an increased number of passengers beginning as early as Memorial Day weekend,” said Kimberly Becker, authority president and CEO. “We are ready to welcome all who will be traveling during the summer months.

“However, construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1,” she said. “Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on-site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it.”

Some of the authority’s suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at www.san.org/Parking, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Contact Closure Lifted for Silver Strand State Beach, Remains from IB to Border

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said Saturday that officials had lifted the water contact closure for Silver Strand State Beach. Recent water quality testing confirms the water meets state health standards. The shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms the areas to be safe for water contact.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Times of San Diego

Choosing the Right Plants and Irrigation Are Crucial to a Water-Saving Landscape

Third in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. Before starting your water-saving landscape makeover, there are significant decisions to make, including plant and irrigation choices. First, determine what type of landscape will meet your needs and maximize your water-saving potential. Eliminating turf...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminals#The Terminal
Times of San Diego

City Council Approves Annual Closure of Point La Jolla During Sea Lion Pupping Season

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an annual seasonal closure of Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach during sea lion pupping season — May 1 through Oct. 31. The closure, authorized by the California Coastal Commission on April 8, is intended to ensure the safety and health of both visitors to the area and the sea lions. It will be in effect for seven years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Hit New Record High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.7 cents Saturday to a record high of $6.046. The average price is 2.2 cents higher than one week ago, 30.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.869 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Times of San Diego

Feeding San Diego to Host Food Distribution for Military Families on Camp Pendleton

On Thursday Feeding San Diego will host a no-cost food distribution for military families ahead of Memorial Day from 3 to 4 p.m. Families from North Terrace, Stuart Mesa, and Santa Margarita Elementary Schools are invited to a food distribution along with members of the military community at North Terrace Elementary on Camp Pendleton, 940 Capistrano Drive, Oceanside. This address does not require base access.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy