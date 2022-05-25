ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Dead, One Arrested in Poway Crash

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

One man died and another was in custody Wednesday after the two became trapped in an overturned vehicle during a suspected DUI accident.

At around 3:22 a.m., driver Jordan Bourassa, 23, and the unnamed male passenger were heading east on Twin Peaks Road when their vehicle crashed into a signal light pole and flipped on its hood at the Community Road intersection, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were able to free the driver, however the passenger remained trapped awaiting aid from the Poway Fire Department. Both men were taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Despite life-saving efforts, the male passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The driver was evaluated and released into deputy custody.

Bourassa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, bodily injury and vehicular manslaughter. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will released the identity of the victim pending family notification.

–City News Service

