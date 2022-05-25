Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4
The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate national Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers starting at 9 am on Saturday, June 4 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr. Admission is free, but to participate in a guided hike, bike, or trail run, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay. Free event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
Trails Day will feature:
- Guided hikes
- Guided beginner, intermediate, and women’s mountain bike rides
- Guided kayak tour
- Bike rodeo
- Goose Masters demonstration
- Inflatable obstacle course
- Kids crafts
- Raffle and more!
Bring camp chairs, blankets, and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
