Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4

The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate national Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers starting at 9 am on Saturday, June 4 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr. Admission is free, but to participate in a guided hike, bike, or trail run, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay. Free event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

Trails Day will feature:

Guided hikes

Guided beginner, intermediate, and women’s mountain bike rides

Guided kayak tour

Bike rodeo

Goose Masters demonstration

Inflatable obstacle course

Kids crafts

Raffle and more!

Bring camp chairs, blankets, and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.