See video of jewelry store employees fight off robbers

A woman was robbed outside a Redlands Target in Citrus Plaza after two young men, who asked if she wanted to buy candy, snatched her wallet and ran, getting away with hundreds of dollars. It's a common sight, kids outside stores who are selling candy for fundraisers. "They'll usually say something to the effect of, 'Oh, if I sell so much I get to go to Universal or Knott's Berry Farm,' or whatever the case," said shopper Maryann Schmidt. "I've heard that quite a few times." Very often, the legitimate fundraisers work to get kids off the street and into sports or other...

3 DAYS AGO