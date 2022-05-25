See video of jewelry store employees fight off robbers

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards. The security […]
(KTLA) — A man suspected of carjacking an 81-year-old woman who was feeding homeless people in California has been arrested, police said Thursday. The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. store in Redlands. Nina Steinman told Redlands police she had been in the parking lot […]
A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
NORWALK – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 23-year-old developmentally disabled woman who went missing in Norwalk. Sabrina Aguilar was last seen Thursday in the 13800 block of Gard Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Aguilar was described as a 5-feet-2-inch...
On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
A home invasion in Perris on Wednesday left neighbors shaken. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that the victim, who owns a home near Avishan Drive and Caltha Way, welcomed two female acquaintances who were allegedly planning to rob him. The acquaintances were reportedly casing the home for a...
Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by […]
05.26.2022 | HUNTINGTON BEACH – According to the Huntington Beach P.D. Public Information Coordinator, Jennifer Carey, H.B.P.D. units were not involved in this pursuit. Fountain Valley police were involved in the pursuit but it’s unknown why they were chasing the Honda Civic. The pursuit was cancelled prior to...
A Reseda man accused of spraying his victim in the face with chemicals to steal some video games in Thousand Oaks has been arrested, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred on March 31, when deputies say a victim who placed an ad on social media to sell some video games had arranged a meeting in […]
Police say the victim was shot in the lower body by another man who was standing outside of his residence. It is not clear what prompted the gunman to shoot.
A 55-year-old Black woman who sued the city of El Segundo and the parent company of Anthropologie stores, alleging she was arrested and falsely accused of shoplifting in 2019 because of the color of her skin, has now settled the entirety of her case.
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
A woman was robbed outside a Redlands Target in Citrus Plaza after two young men, who asked if she wanted to buy candy, snatched her wallet and ran, getting away with hundreds of dollars. It's a common sight, kids outside stores who are selling candy for fundraisers. "They'll usually say something to the effect of, 'Oh, if I sell so much I get to go to Universal or Knott's Berry Farm,' or whatever the case," said shopper Maryann Schmidt. "I've heard that quite a few times." Very often, the legitimate fundraisers work to get kids off the street and into sports or other...
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's transit deputies in East Los Angeles that left another suspect wounded, authorities said Friday.
One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
