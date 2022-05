DURANT – Summer is here!. Officially, it starts on June 21, but unofficially it gets underway this weekend. The city pool is opening its season for 2022. Splash Day is the first day of the swimming season at the Durant City Pool. There will be an open swim time from 1-5 p.m. The open swim time is set of Sunday through Saturday, each day of the week, for the 1-5 p.m. slot and this will be the schedule from Saturday until Labor Day, which falls this year on September 5.

DURANT, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO