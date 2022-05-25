Baby Braids Are One of This Summer's Coolest Hairstyles

I have good news for all you nail-obsessed shoppers and deal hunters alike: Olive & June's popular manicure set is on sale. The brand was founded back in 2013 and has since become one of the buzziest nail brands out there thanks to innovative launches like the Poppy, a tool that applies nail polish more quickly and evenly, and the Mani System, which has anything and everything you need for a seamless, DIY manicure. Not to mention, the brand has tons of super cute nail colors that are 7-free (made without the seven toxic chemicals most commonly found in nail polish) and formulated to have a salon-quality, long-lasting finish.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO