As the Montana springs upon us and the color of green grass, blooming flowers, and trees beginning to bud for the new season ahead, we are also seeing the political signs popup everywhere as the coming primary on June 7th approaches. The upcoming voting cycles may be the most important in our lifetime literally deciding the direction of this country as a constitutional nation determining our future for generations and the freedoms we enjoy. Many of those freedoms have been under severe threat and the institutions established from the beginning of this great nation, honored and trusted for generations are now in question and in some cases failing being transformed by ideologies simply stated are un American.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO