Wildest Restaurant and Bar

Two hours east of Redlands in Borrego Springs there are monsters roaming the land. Emerging from the sands of this Southern California desert are 130 metal sculptures spread over more than 3 square miles. Among these monstrous sculptures are dinosaurs, bucking horses, tortoises, camels, and mythological creatures, including Lanayru, the 350-foot long thunder dragon — the work of artist Ricardo Breceda. Following an accident that changed his life, this sculptor acquired a welding machine and began playing with the craft until his 7-year-old daughter asked that he make a life-size dinosaur. And so it began.
Comments / 0