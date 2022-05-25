ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Wildest Restaurant and Bar

By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wildest. They offer health-conscious wild seafood, pasture-raised. meats, and farm to table produce through casual fine dining. Our entrees. included plant-based specialties. Wildest is: great food, great drinks...

coachellavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

A foodie's paradise in the desert by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani

CABAZON, Calif. -- There's a modern new take on the buffet at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is the culinary mastermind behind The Marketplace, an all-you-can-eat buffet presented in a high-end sit-down restaurant style. The Marketplace features seven unique stations with dishes inspired by flavors found...
CABAZON, CA
newportbeachindy.com

A Crystal Cove Restaurant Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center

A Restaurant (formerly known as The Arches) on Coast Highway in Newport Beach has a storied past dating back 100 years. For decades the gas station/diner was the halfway meeting spot for motorists between Los Angeles and San Diego, spawning the phrase “meet me at the Arches.”. Over the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thenewportnews.com

There is a New Restaurant in Town OEB BREAKFAST CO.

OEB BREAKFAST CO. PROUDLY OPENS DOORS IN NEWPORT BEACH The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations. OEB Breakfast Co., a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave. in ﻿Westcliff Plaza﻿, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

7 Things to Do in Palm Springs When the Temperature Is Over 100

From Air-Conditioned Shopping Sprees to Frozen Cocktails by the Pool, Here’s How to Spend the Summer Staying Cool. Summer is here, which means so is the heat! Sun worshippers know that Palm Springs is a dreamy destination to catch some rays. The spring months, however, typically signal the start of some smoldering temps. Whether your personal oasis is lounging poolside under the misters or lacing up your hiking boots for a sunrise hike, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season while staying cool. Here’s a list of our favorite ways to beat the heat in Palm Springs! What to Do Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Desert, CA
Lifestyle
Palm Desert, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Palm Desert, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
palmspringslife.com

Highway to the Pie Zone

“Top Gun” house in Oceanside has a new life, serving up patriotic mini-pies. Excitement has been palpable near Oceanside Pier this month. Bystanders “oohed and aahed” at four colorful planes flying in formation, guests clinked glasses at a rooftop party, locals and tourists lined the sidewalk, people posed on a racy red motorcycle and a tiny van rushed trays of little hand pies to a new eatery that brings back memories of Tom Cruise and his 1986 Top Gun movie.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Previewing Memorial Day Events in the Coachella Valley

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and people throughout the nation are taking time to remember those who lost their lives serving this country. To help you observe the holiday, we're previewing several events throughout the Coachella Valley. You can find the full list of events with dates, locations, and times here. People like Susie The post Previewing Memorial Day Events in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Spectator#Design#Meats#Food Drink#Wildest Restaurant#The Award Of Excellence
palisadesnews.com

Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year. Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold his mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $25.5 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property is on a hilltop at 15000 Corona Del Mar and spans 6,673 square feet of space. It sits in a gated community of 12 lots in the Huntington Palisades.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Daniels Family Takes Us On a Tour of Their Lake San Marcos Home

Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Renaissance Magic Is Bubbling in Corona

Peeking inside a Southern Californian's closet, drawers, armoire, or bureau?. You might find classic board shorts, and swimsuits, and sun hats, and light-as-air frocks made for strolling in the sunshine. But there are many locals who keep a variety of lacy ruffs, and dramatic cloaks, and beautifully made corsets on...
CORONA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

The Strawberry Festival is back

After a two-year coronavirus hiatus, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is back with celebrities, music, rides, food, a parade and more. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Essential Workers.” The celebrity parade grand marshal is Kathy Garver of TV’s “Family Affair,” and the theme grand marshal is Tom DaRe, Garden Grove’s chief of police and a Garden Grove native.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc10.com

Temecula golf ball diver nets $100,000 a year

TEMECULA, Calif. — So, you say, you'd like to be your own boss and work outdoors every day? Boy, do we have a job for you! In this Zevely Zone, I took a journey to the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula. Have you ever stood over a golf...
TEMECULA, CA
momsla.com

11 Things To Do In The Inland Empire With Kids

The Inland Empire is a broad term that includes many cities within Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For families, that means there are plenty of child-friendly activities available. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to do first. This post contains sponsored and affiliate links. Family Fun in the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foodmanufacturing.com

Flavoring Company Opens New California Facility

CERRITOS, Calif. — One of the world's top food and beverage flavor companies is growing its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of an expansive new Southern California facility dedicated to the production of sweet food and beverage flavors. T. Hasegawa USA officially opened a new 60,000-square-foot...
CERRITOS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Shooting the monsters of Borrego

Two hours east of Redlands in Borrego Springs there are monsters roaming the land. Emerging from the sands of this Southern California desert are 130 metal sculptures spread over more than 3 square miles. Among these monstrous sculptures are dinosaurs, bucking horses, tortoises, camels, and mythological creatures, including Lanayru, the 350-foot long thunder dragon — the work of artist Ricardo Breceda. Following an accident that changed his life, this sculptor acquired a welding machine and began playing with the craft until his 7-year-old daughter asked that he make a life-size dinosaur. And so it began.
REDLANDS, CA
Thrillist

Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

Burlington welcomes early shoppers to new Menifee store

Marian Luevano shops regularly at the Burlington store in Hemet, but she couldn’t resist the chance to be the first one to check out the merchandise at the new Menifee store today. “I love Menifee; I used to live here years ago,” said Luevano, who stood first in line...
MENIFEE, CA
onscene.tv

Local Favorite Restaurant Destroyed In Fire | Orange

05.21.2022 | 11:45 PM | ORANGE – Orange Fire Department responded to a fire call. When they arrived they found an commercial structure fire with heavy fire in the rear of the business and heavy smoke billowing out of the windows. Crews had the fire knocked down in around 15 minutes. A fire investigator was called to the scene. Orange County Health Department was also called due to it being in a restaurant. Taco Adobe is a favorite spot for Chapman University. No injuries were reported. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ORANGE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Farmers Concerned, Prepared for Extreme Drought

Currently, no water is running through pipes and canals for some farmers in Northern California. Farmers there have experienced this before, but the concern of that happening is starting to trickle into the Coachella Valley. “To answer your question, yes, I certainly am concerned,” George Tudor shared. Tudor is...
MECCA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy