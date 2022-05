SALEM, IL — A 30-year-old Iuka man was sentenced Thursday in Marion County Court to 5 years in prison to be served concurrently with a meth-related conviction in Jefferson County Court earlier in the week. Brandon Rogozinsky pleaded guilty Thursday to a Class 3 felony charge of possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, delivery of less than 5 grams of meth, and possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth all being dismissed.

IUKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO