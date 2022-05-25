Man is shot at Mildred Hailey, hours after attempted-murder suspect arrested there

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 17, 4:39 p.m.: At about 2:45 a.m., an officer patrolling near Casey Park spotted a door propped open at the office building in the former Parker School. The officer waited for more officers to arrive, and they checked the building but could not locate anyone. At 6:43 a.m., a 911 call came from the building, but the caller was a bit incoherent and said “all was OK,” and then hung up. Police went to the building, but once again found no one inside. The occupants of the building were contacted by Police, and they came down and noticed a router was missing, as well as personal items from a desk. The next day, officers returned at about 7:15 p.m. to get access to a security video. Another employee said a person had been seen trying to enter the building around 7 p.m. The person was confronted, but could not be identified. A description of the woman was given to officers. A person fitting that description was found in the Municipal Parking Lot behind CVS in Watertown Square. The employee positively identified the woman as the person who had tried to get into the building. The woman admitted to breaking into the building. Police arrested Rosemary Taverna, 44, of Watertown, on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, and larceny from a building.

