Man is shot at Mildred Hailey, hours after attempted-murder suspect arrested there

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Boston reports a man sitting in a car near Parker and...

CBS Boston

Lynn police investigating fatal shooting on Western Avenue

LYNN - Police are investing a fatal shooting behind a Western Avenue building.Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday evening and found a 32-year-old man shot to death in the parking lot. Police have not released the man's name.Police said they don't believe the shooting is random and the investigation is continuing. No arrests have been made.
LYNN, MA
Three more teens arrested for Shawmut beating

Transit Police report arresting a total of four teens for a knifepoint robbery attempt that turned into a beating at Shawmut station on the Red Line on Monday. Police say they arrested three teens in Harambee Park in Dorchester around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. All were either 14 or 15, so too young to have their names released. Police had earlier arrested a 15-year-old for his alleged role in the attack, near the station Bluebikes station.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

District B-2 Officers Make Drug and Firearm Arrest on Methadone Mile

At about 2:43 AM on May 24, 2022, Officers assigned to District B2 made an on-site drug and firearm arrest in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard of Jessi Cardona-Restrepo,27, of Everett. While on directed patrol, officers queried a vehicle via CJIS and determined that it did...
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Pulled Knife on Co-Worker, Woman Busted Twice for Same Crime

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 17, 4:39 p.m.: At about 2:45 a.m., an officer patrolling near Casey Park spotted a door propped open at the office building in the former Parker School. The officer waited for more officers to arrive, and they checked the building but could not locate anyone. At 6:43 a.m., a 911 call came from the building, but the caller was a bit incoherent and said “all was OK,” and then hung up. Police went to the building, but once again found no one inside. The occupants of the building were contacted by Police, and they came down and noticed a router was missing, as well as personal items from a desk. The next day, officers returned at about 7:15 p.m. to get access to a security video. Another employee said a person had been seen trying to enter the building around 7 p.m. The person was confronted, but could not be identified. A description of the woman was given to officers. A person fitting that description was found in the Municipal Parking Lot behind CVS in Watertown Square. The employee positively identified the woman as the person who had tried to get into the building. The woman admitted to breaking into the building. Police arrested Rosemary Taverna, 44, of Watertown, on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, and larceny from a building.
WATERTOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
LYNN, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot in Bromley Heath Less Than Ten Hours After Police Raid

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 24 2022, Boston Police Officers from District E-13 received a ShotSpotter activation for over 13 rounds fired in the area of Parker Street and Bickford Street. While Officers were coming out of roll call to respond, 911 received an update that there was at least one person shot, if not two, inside the notoriously violent Bromley Heath projects.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man charged with threatening to shoot up school

A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.

