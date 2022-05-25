North Clackamas: Nothing more important than school safety

Superintendent Shay James: Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event.

Following another mass shooting at an American school, North Clackamas Superintendent Shay James wrote her "heart was saddened" in a letter to families in the school district.

"As a parent, nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of my children," James wrote. "As superintendent, the health and safety of all our students is the top priority of mine and the district. Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event."

On May 24, an 18-year-old suspect entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. More children and adults were injured in the attack, and some remain in critical condition.

James encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their students about their feelings and questions.

"When instances like this happen in the nation, it can cause concern and raise questions for parents and for students alike," James wrote. "Sometimes just listening to their concerns provides comfort and security."

North Clackamas schools shared a website link to find tips on how to talk to your student about the event in Texas.

NCSD's safety protocols remain in place in each school. Various resources to provide students and staff the ability to cultivate a safe school climate are listed at nclack.k12.or.us/district/page/emergency-management.

Potential threats should be immediately reported to school staff, police or the 24-hour anonymous SafeOregon tip line at 844-472-3367.