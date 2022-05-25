Mid-Carolina state track & field results

The Dreher High School Class of 1961 held its 60th reunion April 23. The celebration was scheduled for 2021 but postponed due to COVID. In 1961, 424 members of the class received their diplomas. Class officers were Gene Bryson, president; Jimmy Little, vice president; Tex Williams, treasurer; and Martha Adams, secretary. Approximately 105 members and guests gathered at Senate’s End for cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres prepared by DuPre Catering and lots of reminiscing about days of old. Members of the class contributed to funds toward a scholarship for a 2022 graduate of Dreher High School.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO