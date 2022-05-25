ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Carolina state track & field results

By Courtesy of MCHS
 4 days ago
PROSPERITY — The following Mid-Carolina track athletes competed at the 3A State meet Saturday, May 21. The Mid-Carolina girls finished seventh and boys 15th at state.

Individual results:

• Carissa Wicker: State Champion girls’ 100M hurdles, 4th girls’ 400M hurdles.

• Margaret Livingston: 10th girls’ 100M hurdles.

• Josie Shephard: 5th girls’ 200M, 12th girls’ 100M.

• Cameron Wicker: 4th girls’ 1600, 8th girls’ 800M, 15th girls’ 3200M.

• Anna Grace Morris: 7th girls’ javelin.

• Girls’ 4x800M relay: 5th place (school record): Caroline Matney, Cameron Wicker, Katie Belle Barbour, Anna Grace Morris.

• Girls’ 4x400M relay: 11th Halee Gunter, Josie Shephard, Carissa Wicker, Iysis Stribble-Eigner.

• Jackson Livingston: State Champion boys’ javelin.

• Matthew Wright: 2nd boys’ 400M hurdles.

• Michael Lindler: 9th boys’ discus.

