Reno, NV

Murray's Mailbag TV Edition: Pros and cons of Mountain West division cancelations

By Jared Brosnan
nevadasportsnet.com
 3 days ago

It's time for another TV edition of Murray's Mailbag presented by Laub and Laub! Here's a look at...

nevadasportsnet.com

nevadasportsnet.com

How hard work propelled Nevada speedster Patrick Caulfield to play college baseball

Nevada outfielder Patrick Caulfield can thank his older twin brothers, Thomas and Phillip, for motivating him to get to the Division I level. "I tried to be better than them, even at that young age," Caulfield said of his brothers who are four years older than him. "So that just formed the rivalry between me and my brothers because they were undersized, so was I, but anything we did, whether it was baseball, basketball or whatever, I wanted to be better than them, and that's what drove me at a young age. At some points, I probably was better just from how often we played together in the backyard, outside. They'll attest to that too, because they wanted me to be good as well. They've always just had that drive to be the best and try to prove people wrong. I kind of took that and ran with that."
RENO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Season on the line for Nevada-UNLV as both teams lose MW Tournament opener

The season will end for the Nevada or UNLV baseball team Friday afternoon. The top-two seeds in this week's Mountain West Tournament were both upset in Thursday's first round, pushing the Silver State schools into an elimination game against one another Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.
SAN JOSE, CA
nevadasportsnet.com

Scuttlebutt on the search for the next Nevada Wolf Pack athletic director

The University of Nevada is in the middle of its search for the next Wolf Pack athletic director. Here is some scuttlebutt I've heard in recent weeks as finding a replacement for Doug Knuth is well underway. * As I reported earlier this month, Nevada is using Parker Executive Search,...
RENO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Jacob Wilner, one of Nevada's top coaches, leaving for Coastal Carolina job

Jacob Wilner, one of longest tenured and most successful coaches for the Nevada Wolf Pack, is heading back to his alma mater. The long-time Nevada men's golf coach has accepted that same position at Coastal Carolina, where Wilner played from 1997-2001. Wilner has been Nevada's head coach the last 12 seasons, leading the Wolf Pack to four straight NCAA Regional berths. In a letter to Wolf Pack fans issued Friday, he thanked Reno for its support during his tenure.
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada adds 6-foot-9 walk-on John Flannigan, from De La Salle High

John Flannigan, 6-foot-9 forward from the Bay Area with some local ties, will walk on to the Nevada basketball team next season. Flannigan's father was a one-time assistant coach for the Reno High football team and his older brother graduated from UNR earlier this month. The younger Flannigan was planning...
RENO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Mt. Rushmore Project: NSN names Damonte Ranch's top-four athletes ever

Every week until September, Nevada Sports Net will unveil its top-four athletes to come from a Northern Nevada high school as part of our ongoing Mt. Rushmore Project. Athletes are judged on their complete career, including high school, college and professional levels. Coaches from those schools are not under consideration for these lists. This week, we will honor the top-four athletes to hail from Damonte Ranch High. Players are listed in alphabetical order and include their graduating year in parenthesis. This series is presented in partnership with Champion Chevrolet.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Goes Back To Senior Year

It’s Graduation time in Las Vegas, and the rest of Nevada. Time to move forward, and look back on wht will be some of the best – and simplest – times of your life. Ten, twenty, thirty years down the road it will still seem like yesterday that you wore that outfit, and that hairstyle, and dated THAT person!
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Secret Sparks: Tommy's Grandstand

Swing batter batter swing! Tommy's Grandstand gives you the opportunity to hit balls in indoor batting cages while also enjoying a nice snack to fuel up. Michael Tragash with Yelp Reno joined Fox 11 to teach us all about the unique experience.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Striking gold in a family tree

"You are of pioneer stock!” her father would gleefully shout as she worked out in the fields. He was filled with pride at her prodigious capacity for hard physical labor. Decades later, Susan Korngold still drives her own backhoe, hand tills her extensive garden, maintains the irrigation ditches, and does all the difficult clearing necessary on her Alpine County ranch.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Top GOP gubernatorial candidates in Nevada oppose new gun laws

Top GOP gubernatorial candidates in Nevada oppose new gun laws. All five candidates at a Republican gubernatorial debate said they would oppose any new gun-ownership restrictions in the wake of the Texas school shooting. Front-runner Joe Lombardo, head of the Las Vegas police department who helped investigate the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, said he differed from the others in that he does not advocate a constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon. But each said repeatedly during a Wednesday night debate that the latest tragedy in Texas is more about a lack of mental health resources than gun regulations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

NSN's All-North softball: See who wins the top postseason honors

The Nevada high school softball season came to a close last week with the state championships. Here is Nevada Sports Net's All-North postseason honors. Hailey McLean, Spanish Springs, senior: I know some observers like to have co-players of the year or co-offensive players of the year but I don’t like the idea of people splitting an award – it’s an honor for a reason. McLean was dominant this year for the Cougars at the plate, batting .474 with 54 hits and 44 runs batted in. She also clubbed 12 doubles and had five home runs. Need a little more? She dazzled in the circle, racking up 21 wins to go along with a 1.24 earned run average and an astounding 276 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched. She will continue her career at Utah State where we’ll be rooting her on.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Northern Nevada: Reno student says anonymous gun tips used to bully him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada says in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him through an anonymous school threats hotline. Graduating Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick said Friday he thinks he’s being targeted because of his Jewish heritage, his work with Democratic party candidates and his school achievements. His father compared using the anonymous SafeVoice system to say his son has a gun to “swatting,” or hoax police calls. A federal judge on Wednesday referred to school violence and declined to order school administrators to stop the searches.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Important cheatgrass research coming out of UNR

The heat is on through Thursday, with record-setting temperatures possible. Expect cooler, breezy weather heading into the holiday weekend, with a chance of showers and a few T-storms. -Jeff. Aces’ Straily reflects on MLB journey, Korea, time in Reno. Local Girl seeks Eagle Scout Rank. Updated: 12 hours ago.
RENO, NV
AFAR

Discover Lake Tahoe on Foot With These Incredible Hikes

A number of hiking trails in North and South Lake Tahoe provide scenic adventures for visitors. Lake Tahoe is often called the “Jewel of the Sierras,” for good reason. Not only is it a proverbial jewel in the otherwise rugged 250-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range, but from above, Tahoe looks like an actual sapphire sparkling in the cradle of snow-capped mountains. That’s especially true when viewed from one of the surrounding peaks nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.
TRAVEL
Fast Casual

Big Chicken on the way to Reno

Big Chicken, a fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement with restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six locations in northwest Nevada. "I've been in the fast casual business for the last seven years and was looking for an opportunity to...
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Acquisition of Campo in Downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. – Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno. The name will change to Smith and River, with a new menu rolling out in the future consisting of fresh, approachable and modern cuisine that the Roundabout team is known for. Chef Christian Flores will return as executive chef, bringing his technique and creative approach to distinctive dishes. Flores started his career with Roundabout, trained under Chef Smith and has served in several capacities over the years, including executive chef at Roundabout Grill.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada polls open for primary election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open Saturday for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots for their candidates, during the Primary Election season. “It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV

