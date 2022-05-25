Murray's Mailbag TV Edition: Pros and cons of Mountain West division cancelations

Nevada outfielder Patrick Caulfield can thank his older twin brothers, Thomas and Phillip, for motivating him to get to the Division I level. "I tried to be better than them, even at that young age," Caulfield said of his brothers who are four years older than him. "So that just formed the rivalry between me and my brothers because they were undersized, so was I, but anything we did, whether it was baseball, basketball or whatever, I wanted to be better than them, and that's what drove me at a young age. At some points, I probably was better just from how often we played together in the backyard, outside. They'll attest to that too, because they wanted me to be good as well. They've always just had that drive to be the best and try to prove people wrong. I kind of took that and ran with that."

