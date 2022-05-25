ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

A 2021 prostitution/sex trafficking investigation in Murfreesboro leads to the indictment and arrest of a Florida man

wgnsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Investigations Division Vice Unit detectives, with assistance from special agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), arrested a Florida man on sex trafficking charges. According to the MPD, 27-year-old Vytal Dominique Cote was arrested in Broward County, Florida on May...

www.wgnsradio.com



wgnsradio.com

Local legend Mike Bartlett takes himself out of the lineup

In the high school sports arena, there are participants and there are difference makers. Both are necessary components in a successful lineup. Unfortunately for some, one of the real difference-makers has taken his name off the lineup card. For nearly four decades Mike Bartlett has been a fixture in the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Community Policy