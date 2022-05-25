A 2021 prostitution/sex trafficking investigation in Murfreesboro leads to the indictment and arrest of a Florida man
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Investigations Division Vice Unit detectives, with assistance from special agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), arrested a Florida man on sex trafficking charges. According to the MPD, 27-year-old Vytal Dominique Cote was arrested in Broward County, Florida on May...www.wgnsradio.com
Comments / 0