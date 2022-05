Highland District Hospital announced Thursday that Eddy Maillot has been named the new vice president of operations and chief operating officer for the Hillsboro hospital. Maillot brings 20 years of hands-on, rural health care experience to Highland District Hospital, first working directly with patients as a physical therapist and managing the therapy center of Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Washington for 12 years. He then transitioned into his most recent position at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone, North Carolina, where he was appointed the senior director of clinical service lines for eight years. While there, he also served as the interim executive director of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates for two years, a news release from HDH said.

2 DAYS AGO