Tesla Model 3 owner provides details on recent EV fire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tesla Model 3 recently caught fire in California City. Thankfully, it was parked with no one inside, and there are no reports of anyone being hurt. However, the EV is clearly totalled, the owner won't get a new car until around October, and many of his belongings were...

#Fire Department#Tesla Model 3#Electric Cars#Electric Vehicles#Accident#Ev#Bakersfield Now
