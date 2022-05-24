ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DePaul track and field teams getting ready for NCAA Regionals

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive DePaul track and field athletes are heading to...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

CHICAGO — Temperatures barely climbed into the 90s and only for a couple of days. But the discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility this month left the city looking for answers to questions that were supposed to be addressed after a longer and hotter heat wave killed more than 700 people nearly three decades ago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy