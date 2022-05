The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the response by law enforcement to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The review, which is being undertaken at the rest of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, is tasked with providing "an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO