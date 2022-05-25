ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Daniels pre-files for School Board District 5

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, Deborah Lee Daniels pre-filed for Citrus County...

0529 Chronicle week in review: County rejects turnpike routes, drug dealer charged with murder and Vietnam War vet graduates high school this past week

In the first of a series on low-cost summer “staycation” ideas, Chronicle photographer Matt Beck highlighted the nearby Rainbow River in Dunnellon as a great place for tubing and kayaking, fishing, birding and scuba diving, with the two top activities being tubing and paddle sports. One of the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Seven Rivers Christian School graduation

Twenty-six graduates bid farewell to Seven Rivers Christian School Friday. The speaker at the 7 p.m. event at the Seven Rivers Church sanctuary was Headmaster Dana James. The graduating class valedictorian, Ainsley Winstead, welcomed the graduates’’ families and friends to the event. Winstead also thanked the school staff and fellow students for passing on a life-long lesson.
Some Villagers’ trash schedules to be impacted by Memorial Day holiday

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
Memorial Day ceremonies planned across Citrus County

Weather permitting, Fero Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, with a butterfly release scheduled toward the end of the program. Members of the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237,...
Editorial l Look to future before rush to judgment

BOCC rejects Citrus turnpike routes. Officials premature in stance. A line has been drawn in the sand, as the Board of County Commissioners is asking for staff to bring a resolution before them asking the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to take any corridor proposals for the extension of the Florida Turnpike off the table.
No Daniel Webster for any county

I am responding to comments in reference to Daniel Webster. I am so happy that you received help with your disability problem. I was not that fortunate. I went to one of Daniel Webster’s question-and-answer sessions in Beverly Hills. There were approximately 75 people who attended. I had written a letter I had given his assistant with all my concerns with my disabled son with phone number and email address. We were having severe problems with his funding for the facility.
Murphy’s Law l ‘Peanuts’ and politics

Lucy Van Pelt: Why don’t you be a good little brother and go make me a jelly bread sandwich? If you don’t I’m going to leap on you and pound you right through the floor! So why don’t you make me that jelly-bread sandwich, huh? Please, dear brother?
The Other Guy l Texas tragedy requires necessary action

Parents don’t have it easy, not in today’s world. In the fast paced, instant gratification world we live in, the most necessary aspect is being involved with our children, engaging them in conversation. I talk to my children a lot, especially about what goes on the world. They...
Drivers urged to pay attention to lane shift in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Drivers are being urged to pay close attention to a major lane shift in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake. The northbound lanes have shifted to a newly constructed roadway from Lake Ella Road to East Lakeview Street. The shift relocates traffic onto nearly two miles of newly paved roadway and will allow the contractor to work on the next phase of construction by opening the work zone area.
TNR Works but Sheriff Grady Judd wants them dead….. why?

Grady Judd will not allow us to show him the truth so he can Learn, be Educated, and change the law in Polk county. Allow me to explain. There are millions upon millions of cats living in the wild around the world. There just aren’t enough homes for all of them and certainly not enough understanding people knowing the ways of feral cats.
Citrus County already water-logged before rainy season even begins

The wet season doesn’t start until June 1 but already Citrus County has been pounded by rain. So much so, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) was forced to open its water-control structures on the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain to help move some of the excess water. “The...
