Minnesota State

Judges – MN Consumers Can Be Billed For Natural Gas Price Spike

By Associated Press
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (AP) - Two administrative law judges say Minnesota natural gas utilities should be allowed to pass on an extra $660 million in costs related to storm damage to their customers. The state Department of Commerce and Attorney General’s Office allege the...

krocnews.com

Related
kaxe.org

News from NE Minnesota: U.S. House Committee Proposal, Flooding & Census Overcount

On the Friday Morning Show, Heidi talks with Marshall Helmberger the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper. This week they talk about the U.S. House committees proposed legislation that would expand the mining protection and would prohibit sulfide-based mineral development along a portion of the Superior National Forest located upstream of the BWCA. The hearing was a heated argument between opposing sides, with the committee concluding the hearing without a vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Xcel Energy to begin temporary drawdown of St. Croix Falls Flowage

Power company lowering water levels behind dam to repair damage from recent flooding. Xcel Energy is planning to conduct a six-foot drawdown of the St. Croix Falls Flowage on the St. Croix River beginning Thursday, May 26. The drawdown is necessary to replace the flashboards at our St. Croix Falls Dam that were damaged during a significant runoff event.
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
KROC News

MPCA Fines 3M $2.8 Million For Minnesota Hazardous Waste Violations

A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Flexing VC Muscle in Minnesota

In December, Eden Prairie-based Itiliti Health announced a $2 million round of seed funding. It was one of 175 venture capital deals in Minnesota in 2021, and certainly not one of the biggest. But in a sense, the Itiliti round may represent the future of startup funding in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Traffic Notice: MnDOT to add emergency grade raise on Hwy 11 near Rainy Lake

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
TRAFFIC
mprnews.org

No special session? No matching money for federal construction funds

A state match needed to unlock federal infrastructure funds was part of a major spending bill that didn’t make it to the finish line in the just completed legislative session. The infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed late last year would provide billions of dollars for Minnesota to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
mprnews.org

Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers raising concerns about Burgum donations

(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota lawmakers are raising concerns about Governor Doug Burgum's contributions to a political action committee. Burgum has donated nearly a million dollars to conservative multi-candidate committee Dakota Leadership PAC this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson spoke out Thursday, saying Burgum's donations are inappropriate. Becker compared the donations to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.
BISMARCK, ND
