Judges – MN Consumers Can Be Billed For Natural Gas Price Spike
By Associated Press
KROC News
4 days ago
St. Paul, MN (AP) - Two administrative law judges say Minnesota natural gas utilities should be allowed to pass on an extra $660 million in costs related to storm damage to their customers. The state Department of Commerce and Attorney General’s Office allege the...
Minnesota residents will receive checks up to $1,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tim Walz has proposed a plan to send out $1,000 rebate checks to about 2.7 million households in the state.
Minnesota natural gas utilities acted "prudently" during a historic February 2021 storm, so they should be allowed to fully pass on $660 million in extra gas costs to their customers, according to two administrative law judges. The judges' conclusions, released Tuesday, rejected contentions from two state agencies that because of...
On the Friday Morning Show, Heidi talks with Marshall Helmberger the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper. This week they talk about the U.S. House committees proposed legislation that would expand the mining protection and would prohibit sulfide-based mineral development along a portion of the Superior National Forest located upstream of the BWCA. The hearing was a heated argument between opposing sides, with the committee concluding the hearing without a vote.
Power company lowering water levels behind dam to repair damage from recent flooding. Xcel Energy is planning to conduct a six-foot drawdown of the St. Croix Falls Flowage on the St. Croix River beginning Thursday, May 26. The drawdown is necessary to replace the flashboards at our St. Croix Falls Dam that were damaged during a significant runoff event.
A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.
Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
In December, Eden Prairie-based Itiliti Health announced a $2 million round of seed funding. It was one of 175 venture capital deals in Minnesota in 2021, and certainly not one of the biggest. But in a sense, the Itiliti round may represent the future of startup funding in the state.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
Sometimes you come across a law that sounds so bizarre you wonder why it was enacted in the first place. That's certainly the case with one law, in particular, that was passed in 1971. Not only does Minnesota have an abundance of lakes, but it also has an abundance of...
Minnesotans will need to be aware of the weather the rest of the holiday weekend as there is potential for dangerous storms not only late Sunday night, but again with potentially a widespread severe weather outbreak on Memorial Day. Strong storms that moved through Minnesota early Sunday morning have weakened,...
A state match needed to unlock federal infrastructure funds was part of a major spending bill that didn’t make it to the finish line in the just completed legislative session. The infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed late last year would provide billions of dollars for Minnesota to...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi.
In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand.
While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away.
The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.
Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever.
Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
Lee Zion is a one-man newsroom at the Lafayette-Nicollet Ledger as the owner and publisher. Despite working hundreds of hours, he still works to put out a quality product each week. Lee Zion wants to join the more than 7,000 other Americans to help the Ukrainian people overseas. He is...
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare so...
After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
Investigated how much land is owned by the federal government in Minnesota using data from the Congressional Research Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota lawmakers are raising concerns about Governor Doug Burgum's contributions to a political action committee. Burgum has donated nearly a million dollars to conservative multi-candidate committee Dakota Leadership PAC this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson spoke out Thursday, saying Burgum's donations are inappropriate. Becker compared the donations to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1