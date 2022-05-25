Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 shows how hard it is to beat Souls-like monsters

Bloodborne players and fans are familiar with the Hunter's journey through Yarmouth, a village infected by a terrifying plague that turns citizens into monsters. However, the upcoming limited comic book series Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns invites readers to look at the story through the perspective of the citizens themselves, and the effect is chilling.

Titan Comics' Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns is written by Cullen Bunn, with art by Piotr Kowalski, colors by Brad Simpson, and letters by Andworld Design. The series debuts in July, and Newsarama previously showed you a preview of the first issue .

Now, we have a first look at the covers for Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2, which will hit shelves August 24. The issue continues exploring the bizarre illness that has the town of Yarmouth in a chokehold, as Hunters arrive and attempt to nip it in the bud before it kills everyone. Unfortunately, in this gothic horror, that's much easier said than done... as anyone who's played the standalone Souls-like title can attest.

Check out all three covers for Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 below. The main cover art is by Alison Sampson, and the two variant covers are by Arief Rachmad and Jeff Stokely. All three are available for order right now.

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 variant cover by Arief Rachmad (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 main cover by Alison Sampson (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 variant cover by Jeff Stokely (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 goes on sale August 24. You can pre-order from your local comic book shop or Amazon .

