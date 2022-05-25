ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 shows how hard it is to beat Souls-like monsters

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Bloodborne players and fans are familiar with the Hunter's journey through Yarmouth, a village infected by a terrifying plague that turns citizens into monsters. However, the upcoming limited comic book series Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns invites readers to look at the story through the perspective of the citizens themselves, and the effect is chilling.

Titan Comics' Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns is written by Cullen Bunn, with art by Piotr Kowalski, colors by Brad Simpson, and letters by Andworld Design. The series debuts in July, and Newsarama previously showed you a preview of the first issue .

Now, we have a first look at the covers for Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2, which will hit shelves August 24. The issue continues exploring the bizarre illness that has the town of Yarmouth in a chokehold, as Hunters arrive and attempt to nip it in the bud before it kills everyone. Unfortunately, in this gothic horror, that's much easier said than done... as anyone who's played the standalone Souls-like title can attest.

Check out all three covers for Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 below. The main cover art is by Alison Sampson, and the two variant covers are by Arief Rachmad and Jeff Stokely. All three are available for order right now.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8R6k_0fq8wGf700

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 variant cover by Arief Rachmad (Image credit: Titan Comics)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltfgB_0fq8wGf700

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 main cover by Alison Sampson (Image credit: Titan Comics)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2Uow_0fq8wGf700

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 variant cover by Jeff Stokely (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #2 goes on sale August 24. You can pre-order from your local comic book shop or Amazon .

If you can't wait for more Bloodborne and need something to hold you over until July, try any of the best horror comics of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a dog

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,480) on a realistic border collie costume because he wanted to look like his favourite breed of dog.The man, identified only as Toko, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which is known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials, to create the costume.Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make the costume as Toko went through multiple rounds of trials and revisions to get it right.“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” Toko said in an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi.“My favorite is...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodborne#Art#How Hard It Is#Lanterns#Titan Comics#Andworld Design
GamesRadar

The Dark Souls servers are finally being repaired after three months of downtime

FromSoftware has confirmed that it's working to bring back Dark Souls servers that have been offline for over 100 days. In a statement given to PC Gamer (opens in new tab), a representative of Dark Souls trilogy publisher Bandai Namco said that "we are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC. We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

Fallout: London devs say Liam Neeson "wasn't interested in the series anymore"

The developer of Fallout: London has said that Liam Neeson isn't interested in contributing to the series anymore. The Fallout: London team has lofty ambitions when it comes to the voice cast of its upcoming mod. In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), lead producer Dean Carter has revealed that the team reached out to the series' biggest stars, Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman, in the hopes of getting them involved with the project, but sadly both stars have declined.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

My Time at Sandrock multiplayer will be added “by the end of this year"

Multiplayer is heading to life sim My Time at Sandrock later this summer. Released last week on Steam Early Access, My Time at Sandrock is already proving massively popular. So far, it's enjoyed a successful launch that saw the game top the concurrent player record of its predecessor, My Time at Portia, mere hours after release. Despite its success, some players have been left disappointed that multiplayer didn't make it into the game at launch, but developer Panthea has assured fans that it will be added before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy