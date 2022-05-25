ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

For Border Patrol agents, responding to the Texas school shooting was personal

By Mireya Villarreal, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyPeH_0fq8w8gY00
TOPSHOT-US-MEXICO-BORDER-MCALLEN SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

UVALDE, Texas — For some of the officers who responded to the Texas school shooting, it was personal.

When gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, agents from Customs and Border Protection immediately responded.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News Border Patrol agents' children were inside.

One CBP agent was shot, but is expected to make a recovery, sources said, one of at least a dozen agents -- both on-duty and off-duty -- who rushed to the scene.

"Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter's attention away from potential victims and save lives," Marsha Espinosa, the Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed -- the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

CBP Rio Grand Valley section Chief Jason Owens told ABC News that BORTAC, the elite Border Patrol tactical team, also responded.

Many CBP agents live in Uvalde, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement.

"CBP responded immediately to the incident with local law enforcement," Magnus said in a statement Tuesday night. "Many of our local CBP personnel live in Uvalde; they call this community home, and they work to protect their families, friends and neighbors every single day."

Owens told ABC News it's a rare positive amid the tragedy.

"In the worst of times you also get to see the very best in people," Owens said. "And that's what I've seen time and time again in these communities in South Texas."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

In the hours and days following the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities gave shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre is ongoing, but much is...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting highlights concerns from Latino anti-gun violence advocates

UVALDE, Texas — The list of mass shootings in Texas in recent years goes on and on. Uvalde. El Paso. Santa Fe. Sutherland Springs. Latino anti-gun violence advocates in Texas say they are exhausted following the most recent school shooting in Uvalde. They have been continuously advocating against Gov. Greg Abbott's gun laws with each new incident, they say.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde's...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde on Friday, three days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the small Texas town’s Robb Elementary School, KSAT-TV reported. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, shared images of McConaughey’s visit with both...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
KRMG

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Biden to console families in Uvalde, press for action

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday's mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Daughter and her best friends 'are all gone now,' dad says

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but she was already a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy