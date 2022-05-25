Obituary: Mark Weston

Amie Elizabeth (Finklea) Abbott passed away in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the home she shared with her beloved partner and husband, Michael Mills, in Mt. Hood, Ore. She was born on March 19, 1971, in Portland, Ore., to parents Linda Barclay Finklea and Robert Finklea. Amie grew up in Lake Oswego, Ore. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University in urban planning. While in college, she interned for the City of Portland and after graduating, became the executive assistant to Portland Mayor Vera Katz, whom she deeply admired and adored. This role became the starting point for a long career in government for both the City of Portland and the State of Oregon. She loved the hum of government and working with a wide variety of people making many lifelong friendships.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO