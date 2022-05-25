Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About The MCU Origin Story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, and the latest series coming to Disney+ departs from previous projects to give us an origin story. Ms. Marvel will introduce Kamala Khan and show how she goes from a head-in-the-clouds high schooler who idolizes the Avengers to becoming a superhero herself. Critics have been given the chance to watch the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel , and those who have seen it are taking to social media with their first reactions.

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani won the role of Kamala Khan after an extensive search by Marvel Studios and is set to become the MCU’s first on-screen Muslim character when the series hits Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. The Ms. Marvel trailer didn’t show us much of the relatable, awkward teenager’s powers, so it will be interesting to see how her complicated origin story from the comics is translated in the six-episode Disney+ series . Let’s see what people are saying about Ms. Marvel .

CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg Tweeted that the first two episodes are delightful. He praises newcomer Iman Vellani and says the series' creative style is unlike anything seen before in the MCU:

Erik Swann, also of CinemaBlend, agrees that the casting of Iman Vellani is perfect and says this is a big step creatively for Marvel, and a huge step forward for Pakistani representation:

It's a hat trick of praise for the leading actress, and CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell also says directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah infuse their style into the first episode, which is overflowing with Pakistani culture and Jersey City flavor:

POC Culture tweeted that the episodes made available for screening aren't big on action, but rather work to build Kamala Khan as a character. That's not a complaint, as her identity is important to the story, and, as this tweet threat points out, Ms. Marvel makes an effort at cultural and religious representation by not hiding that she is Pakistani and Muslim.

Critics seem to universally agree on the excellent casting of Iman Vellani, including Zach Goins of Inside the Film Room, who says Ms. Marvel breathes Marvel canon, unlike Moon Knight . However, as with other MCU series, this one leaves something to be desired in the visual effects department, he says:

Swara Salih is a little disappointed in the first two episodes, saying the watered-down story is a huge departure from the comics. He hopes the portrayal of Kamala's struggles within the Muslim community are handled better in the remaining four episodes. He says the lead actress is "wonderful," however, and says that the show has a good supporting cast:

Alex Zalben of Decider says this series is going to mean a lot to a lot of people. The first episodes evoke the tone of Spider-Man: Homecoming , with the goofy humor of Ant-Man :

Those who were able to get a sneak peek ahead of the June 8 release all seem to really love Iman Vellani in the leading role. That's a good thing, since the series will set her up to reprise her character for a significant part in the upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels — due in theaters in 2023 — which will showcase her alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The six-episode miniseries Ms. Marvel , part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will premiere on Wednesday, June 8, available for screening with your Disney+ subscription . If you’re looking to take a deep dive into the MCU, check out how to watch all the Marvel movies in order — be it by release date or chronologically within the universe.