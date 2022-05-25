ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals La'an Warning The Crew About The Gorn In New Episode Clip

By Mick Joest
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is rife with references and characters from the original series, and this upcoming episode will feature one of TOS ’ more memorable villains. Captain Pike and crew go up against the Gorn, though an exclusive clip (seen above) reveals that it takes La’an Noonien-Singh to really drive home the threat they’re up against.

In the above clip for “Memento Mori,” Captain Pike quiets down when La’an requests that the Enterprise goes on the retreat rather than the offensive because they’re up against the Gorn. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds clip lays out a lot of the story teased in the synopsis for the episode that Paramount+ subscribers will soon see, but there are a few additional details worth seeing.

While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.

The Gorn are on the attack in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and, apparently, ready to take down Pike and others. Fortunately, the crew has some advantage in the fact that La’an is one of the few in Starfleet who have experience with the species. La’an was part of a colony ship as a child when the Gorn attacked and transported them to a planetary nursery. It was there that the human colonists were systematically eaten alive or slit open and used as breeding sacs. La’an was the sole survivor, set free by the Gorn in a ritualistic manner.

“Memento Mori" is an episode that many Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans should be excited about, as it's another chance to learn more about the Gorn. TOS and much of what fans learned in the new series indicates that they’re a hostile and intelligent species. Ultimately, this episode may do more or less to prove that, though based on the episode description, it certainly feels like this is bound to be another hostile encounter.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has really won over many fans with its first three episodes, and with another action-packed episode on the way, it feels like that trend will continue. That’s thanks in no small part to the wonderful cast of characters and how the series continually offers a fresh perspective on classic series tropes. We’ll have to wait and see if or how that applies to the Gorn, and how the species might have changed since that “Arena” episode aired in 1967. I’m assuming they might look a little different than the first appearance, considering the first time around it clearly looked like a man in a costume, but who can say for sure?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest new Trek show in 2022 , and releases new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Get ready for some Gorn-goodness in the upcoming adventure, and for another six episodes before the wait begins for James Kirk’s arrival in Season 2 .

