Luka Doncic and the Mavericks can make bettor $1.5 million if the Warriors blow a 3-0 series lead

By Cole Huff
 4 days ago
No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Not the 2021-22 Toronto Raptors when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in this postseason. Not LeBron James’ 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers that fell behind 3-0 to the newly formed Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors. And not the 2014-15 Milwaukee Bucks who dug themselves into a hole against the Chicago Bulls.

Nobody.

But there’s a first time for everything, right? That’s what one bettor woke up and told themself before Tuesday’s Western Conference Finals Game 4 between the Mavericks and Warriors.

Their trust is in Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and crew to make some NBA history — Fifty-thousand dollars worth of trust, to be exact.

While no team has ever come back to win a series after trailing 3-0, it’s rare that a team even forces a Game 7. Such has only happened three times in NBA history with the last occurring way back in 2003.

Yet, after a Game 4 victory, Dallas is a step closer to making history and making one bettor $1,450,000 richer.

