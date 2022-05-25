ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the 2022 All-NBA team results mean for 4 NBA stars

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 4 days ago
The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were announced on Tuesday, and for the most part, the results were exactly what was expected.

Nikola Jokic — the back-to-back MVP this season — made it to the first team alongside Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. Each player was 27 years old or younger.

The second team featured Joel Embiid (positions shouldn’t matter for All-NBA, but I digress) as well as Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and DeMar DeRozan.

Meanwhile, third team consideration was given to Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam.

But let’s remember: the All-NBA has some contract implications for the players involved (and those who were snubbed). Let’s break that down:

1

Devin Booker is going to make a lot of money

The season didn’t end on the brightest note for the Suns, but it just got a lot easier for Devin Booker.

Despite the rough ending, Phoenix had a tremendous season, and Booker’s stellar performance was key. As such, his deserved All-NBA honors will now allow him to negotiate a massive contract extension.

Booker has two years left on his deal, and the extension wouldn’t kick in until 2024-25. Once it does, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, his annual earnings would jump to $47.1M, then $50.8M, then $54.6M, and then $58.4M.

That costly hit to the salary cap may be one of the reasons why DeAndre Ayton’s future with the team is at least somewhat in question right now.

2

Karl-Anthony Towns is going to make some cash, too

Much like Booker, his collegiate teammate at Kentucky, Karl-Anthony Towns potentially made himself a lot of money by earning All-NBA honors.

After surpassing pre-season expectations and playing hard against the Grizzlies during the postseason, Minnesota’s front office should be happy with their team right now. While Towns’ playoff performance was a bit underwhelming at times, he made some massive improvements in terms of his physicality last season.

One reason the All-NBA news is significant, however, is because it will begin in 2024. That is the same offseason in which Anthony Edwards can also sign an extension worth $190 million.

3

Trae Young

Atlanta’s Trae Young made himself a lot of money yesterday, but his situation is actually slightly different from what happened with Booker and Towns.

Back in Aug. 2021, Young and the Hawks agreed to honor the Rose Rule.

This means that there was a prevision in Young’s contract stating that if he made All-NBA (or won MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, the latter of which was never going to happen), his contract would get bumped from 25 percent of the salary cap to 30 percent of the salary cap.

Young earned an additional $35.4 million on his rookie extension, increasing his contract from $177 million to $212 million. This also resulted in a $6.1 million cap hit for the Hawks, who are now $7.8 million over the luxury tax.

With that in mind, considering Atlanta’s disappointing season, it’s no surprise their front office is reportedly willing to restructure the roster for next year.

4

Zach LaVine

There isn’t as much to say about Chicago’s Zach LaVine, because it was never considered as likely that he was going to make All-NBA.

However, if he had, he would have been eligible for a supermax deal of around $248 million. Instead, the most he can earn in his free agency is $212 million.

LaVine is one of the most interesting free agents available this offseason. Although the most likely scenario is that he returns to the Bulls, perhaps that price tag is a bit too rich for their front office — especially if they are happy with a core roster of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmu).

