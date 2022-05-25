ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Catalytic Converter Etching Event | June 18

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that this event is fully booked. Check back for updates. The South Pasadena Police Department has partnered with Larry’s Union Service to offer a Catalytic Converter Etching event on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 8 AM to 12 PM at...

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School placed on lockdown as LASD searches for pair of potentially armed suspects

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday as authorities searched for a pair of potentially armed suspects in the City of Industry who were said to have fled from a crash off the 60 Freeway. Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School, located on S. Caraway Drive in Whittier, was put on lockdown per request from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as deputies searched for the suspects. California Highway Patrol officers were also on scene to search and had set a perimeter in the immediate area.Sky9 was over the scene of the crash, where a vehicle could be seen abandoned on the side of the westbound 60 Freeway at the Crossroads Parkway off-ramp.The off-ramp was closed as authorities investigated but was reopened by 1 p.m.
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

At least 1 killed in 710 Freeway crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Long Beach involving a big rig. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 3:02 a.m. to the North Long Beach Boulevard off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found three vehicles in the middle lanes of the freeway, including a white Toyota Tundra and a white sedan, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Speeding Car Accident on El Camino Real [Carlsbad, CA]

Female Victim Killed in Auto Collision on Camino Vida Roble. The auto collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m., at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble. According to reports, the woman was driving north on El Camino Real at a high rate of speed and struck a traffic signal pole on the northeast curb.
CARLSBAD, CA

