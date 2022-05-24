Animal Services waives adoption fees due to overcrowding

I’m calling about Sunday, May 8, on the front page of the Chronicle, you had two articles about the coronavirus and a lot of good updated information on that (“Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the numbers in the U.S.,” and “County’s new coronavirus infections continue to increase”). I really appreciate you giving us that information because it’s kind of hard to come by these days and I hope that maybe each month or maybe every other month, you could do a similar update so that we know what’s going on, both in the nation and in the county. Really helps a lot. Thanks.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO