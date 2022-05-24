Animal Services waives adoption fees due to overcrowding
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) is currently experiencing overcrowding at the shelter due to multiple cruelty cases. Because of this, adoption fees have been waived until further notice. Adoptions are available to Citrus County residents, as...
In the first of a series on low-cost summer “staycation” ideas, Chronicle photographer Matt Beck highlighted the nearby Rainbow River in Dunnellon as a great place for tubing and kayaking, fishing, birding and scuba diving, with the two top activities being tubing and paddle sports. One of the...
Weather permitting, Fero Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, with a butterfly release scheduled toward the end of the program. Members of the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237,...
The wet season doesn’t start until June 1 but already Citrus County has been pounded by rain. So much so, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) was forced to open its water-control structures on the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain to help move some of the excess water. “The...
Well, hello again. Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948) was called Mahatma, or “great soul.” He lived simply and at the heart of his teaching was the power of love. He led many civil disobedience movements and when riots broke out, he called for peace and an end to violence and bloodshed.
I’m calling about Sunday, May 8, on the front page of the Chronicle, you had two articles about the coronavirus and a lot of good updated information on that (“Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the numbers in the U.S.,” and “County’s new coronavirus infections continue to increase”). I really appreciate you giving us that information because it’s kind of hard to come by these days and I hope that maybe each month or maybe every other month, you could do a similar update so that we know what’s going on, both in the nation and in the county. Really helps a lot. Thanks.
Parents don’t have it easy, not in today’s world. In the fast paced, instant gratification world we live in, the most necessary aspect is being involved with our children, engaging them in conversation. I talk to my children a lot, especially about what goes on the world. They...
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
Hurricane season begins June 1 and now is the time to stock up on emergency items while they are tax-free. From May 28 through June 10, residents can buy such untaxed items as flashlights, radios, tarps and fire extinguishers. At 14 days, this year’s Disaster Preparedness holiday is longer than past events.
Calling all humans. No answer? No surprise. I just spent the better part of my day navigating through robots that kept sending me back out into the great beyond of elevator music and cyberspace. In three cases, I was given an option for a callback, which ate into more 20-minute...
An Inverness man was jailed on accusations he led authorities on a vehicle chase with almost an ounce of methamphetamine he tossed on his way back home. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 41-year-old Lester Lee Bouie Jr. the night of Monday, May 23, on charges of trafficking in meth, possessing a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement without violence, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license.
Not only did Nick Catto shine brightest amongst a Galaxy of Stars on Jan. 18, where he was awarded School-Related Employee of the Year for Citrus County, but he outshined stars from all across the state as well. The Citrus Resources for Exceptional Students in Transition (CREST) paraprofessional was just...
BOCC rejects Citrus turnpike routes. Officials premature in stance. A line has been drawn in the sand, as the Board of County Commissioners is asking for staff to bring a resolution before them asking the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to take any corridor proposals for the extension of the Florida Turnpike off the table.
If one of the objectives for the northern toll road is for hurricane evacuation, the U.S. 19 route is a poor choice because of its nearness to the Gulf Coast. A far better choice would be a route from Interstate 75, just north of Ocala, so that the State Route 22/44 would no longer be the only reasonable option to get to U.S.301, which is equal center to both coasts.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from May 25. Davy Kenneth Lovett, 65, Floral City, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000. Ross Zackary Dobrin, 22, Floral City, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond. Kevin Christopher Keirns, 28, Floral City, arrested May 25...
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late evening incident from Thursday in which two people had been shot, an agency spokeswoman wrote in an email late Friday afternoon to the Chronicle. At approximately 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an alleged shooting on West Greenwood Lane...
From teacher to legislative assistant to Miss Florida USA, Caroline Dixon is challenging stereotypes and proving that pageants take more than just a pretty face to win. The first grade teacher at Rock Crusher Elementary School and current Miss Homosassa title holder will be going to compete at the Miss Florida USA pageant this weekend with the potential to move onto Miss USA.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating a stabbing. Sheriff’s office personnel were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, to the Reliance Gas Station off of North Florida Avenue in response to an aggravated battery, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. Arriving deputies met...
A traffic stop for an obscured license plate ended with authorities taking a Lecanto man into custody for having over a half-ounce of methamphetamine on him. Timothy Dwayne Raines was arrested the night of Monday, May 23, on charges of trafficking in between 14 and 28 grams of meth, and driving with a suspended license for a second time.
How is it an established, quiet residential community in Crystal River standing up with fellow neighbors became the bullies over a big city South Florida developer whose main motivation is, let’s be honest, profit?. Yes, they know the hot buttons and are likely masters of stirring up an argument...
Being on the water has always been a part of John Roussakies’ life, especially growing up in Homosassa. Being in it, though, is an altogether different tale for the 1993 graduate of Crystal River High School. And by being in it, it means being under the water as the 24-year Navy veteran recently assumed command of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida during a change of command ceremony May 20 onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealth, clandestine platform, stated a news release issued by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
