MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur. The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane […]

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO