How My Indian Culture Became an Essential Part of My Personal Style

By Meera Estrada
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Canada in the '80s, my Indian culture was the butt of many jokes. I was teased about my bushy brows, "smelling like curry," and even my "dirty hands" — AKA faded henna leftover from family weddings. Still, despite enduring so much cruelty, my love for the Indian aesthetic...

