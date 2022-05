The purpose of Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts is to give back to the local arts community. Our goal is to gather the local artists that make our city great in one place to show the citizens of Lubbock just how much art is available in our community. Our mission is to raise awareness for Lubbock citizens who may have been uninformed about the wonderful art happening all around us, while simultaneously giving back to and supporting these artists and ultimately, our city.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO