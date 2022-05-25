How the Uvalde community is responding to school shooting

Three days after an 18-year-old killed 19 kids and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, we still don’t have a definitive timeline for what happened. Now after two days of providing often conflicting information, local police have to answer for why the shooter was able to enter the school and spend nearly an hour inside before Border Patrol agents shot and killed him.
The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
