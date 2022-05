Dustin Poirier isn’t buying what Michael Chandler is selling. Earlier this month, Chandler turned in one of the front-runners for Knockout of the Year when he slept Tony Ferguson with a front kick at UFC 274. After the bout, Chandler showed his interest in fights with Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, or Nate Diaz. But when the prospect of a fight with Poirier was suggested, Chandler was uninterested, saying that Poirier “disregarded” him when he came to the UFC and that he doesn’t believe Poirier is a draw. It was a stark change of tune from Chandler who was still targeting a fight with Poirier back in January. And according to Poirier, that’s because it’s all posturing.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO