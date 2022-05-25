On the Move: Julia Brunelle

Anna Spangler was promoted to creative director for Complete PR, a full-service media-affairs company based in Greenville. She will be handling all of the firm’s multimedia efforts such as graphics, logo creation, video production and web design. Spangler joined Complete PR in 2018 as a public relations associate. She...
Greenville-based M Peters Group’s proposed $75 million mixed use development on East Main Street in Spartanburg is generating excitement for its potential to transform the downtown skyline. The project is still being evaluated by the city’s design review board, but envisions three new towers across seven properties between 127...
