Beto O'Rourke interrupts Greg Abbott press conference

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupted Texas...

Bidens lay flowers at memorial and attend mass in Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Mr. Biden and the first lady laid flowers at the front of the school,...
UVALDE, TX
Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association's annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
UVALDE, TX
5/29: Face The Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza on the response to the school shooting and the community's heartbreak. Plus, Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Val Demings, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sandy Hook victim's mother Nicole Hockley and Parkland survivor Jaclyn Corin.
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
Justice Dept. to review law enforcement response to Uvalde mass shooting

The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the response by law enforcement to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The review, which is being undertaken at the rest of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, is tasked with providing "an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
Transcript: Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut on "Face the Nation," May 29, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Chris Murphy tha aried on Sunday, May 29, 2022, on "Face the Nation." The full interview transcript can be found below. MARGARET BRENNAN: The White House did decline our invitation for a member of the administration to come on the show today, saying they were leaving it up to Congress to act. We're joined now by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat leading bipartisan negotiations over gun reforms in Congress, and he joins us from Hartford, Connecticut. Senator, welcome to the program. You've said in some powerful remarks this week that what you are looking to do is, to use your word, incremental change when it comes to gun safety. You are talking to Republicans about red flag laws, expanding background checks. Can you get ten Republicans to vote with you on either of those two measures?
CONNECTICUT STATE
What makes the AR-15 style rifle the weapon of choice for mass shooters?

The mass murder last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has something in common with America's deadliest massacres - the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Variations of the AR-15 were used in this month's massacre at a Buffalo supermarket; at a Texas Walmart in 2019; a Florida high school in 2018; a Texas church and a Las Vegas concert in 2017; and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The AR-15 style weapon is the most popular rifle in America with well over 11 million. And they are rarely used in crime. But, the AR-15 is the weapon of choice of the worst mass murderers. AR-15 ammunition travels up to three times the speed of sound. And as we first showed you in 2018, we're going to slow that down - so you can see why the AR-15's high velocity ammo is the fear of every american emergency room.
UVALDE, TX
