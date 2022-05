The Cottonwood Police Department was recently made aware of a Mingus Union High School student that reportedly posted multiple messages on a social media site several days ago. The messages conveyed serious threats, suspected to have been done in a manner to cause harm to fellow students. The department’s Criminal Investigation Unit immediately followed up with the person identified as having posted these threats and during a subsequent interview with him, they were able to confirm he posted the messages, and the threats were in fact directed at fellow students.

COTTONWOOD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO