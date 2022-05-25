Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 354 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Pengilly, to Warba, to 9 miles south of Gunn, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Taconite, Pengilly, Chisholm, Keewatin, Buhl, Nashwauk and Hibbing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO